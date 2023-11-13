Phone call scams surge, local sheriff issues warning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Residents of a local community are urged to be cautious as there has been a surge in phone call scams.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck issued a warning Monday about the increase of these scams within the community.

The sheriff’s department received several reports about phone calls where the caller identified themselves as a representative of law enforcement, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

The callers have frequently identified themselves as “Lieutenant Scott Morgan,” “Sergeant Dave Adams,” and “Lieutenant Ben Harris.”

Those calling will say there are arrest warrants out for those on the receiving line, the spokesperson said.

The scammers say the warrant is often due to missed court dates or other legal issues.

To avoid arrest, the victims are told to visit nearby Bitcoin and/or Cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit funds, the spokesperson said.

These scammers can clone phone numbers, so they appear to be legitimate on incoming caller ID.

In some instances, the displayed number has mimicked the sheriff’s office, despite being fake, the spokesperson said.

Streck reminds Montgomery County residents that the sheriff’s office will never make calls to threaten arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, and other legal matters.

If you receive calls like these, hang up and report the incident to your local police department.

“These scammers can be very convincing, and while it may be tempting to place blame on the victims in hindsight, it’s crucial to recognize that these ruthless individuals successfully target people from all walks of life and age groups,” Streck said.

