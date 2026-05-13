New Dayton police building nears completion

DAYTON — The finishing touches are underway on a new Dayton police building.
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Brumbaugh Construction posted an update on the construction of the Dayton Police West Patrol station located off West Third Street.
The parking lot has been paved and striped.
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The construction company said exterior finishes on the building are almost complete.
News Center 7 was there when leaders broke ground on the project in 2024.
The station was originally expected to be completed by late 2025.
An updated completion date has not been provided.
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