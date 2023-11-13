‘Tragic loss;’ High school senior killed in fire in Ohio

CARROLLTON, Ohio — An Ohio high school senior was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night.

18-year-old Aiden McNutt, who attended Carrollton High School, was killed in the fire, WJW reported.

Firefighters responded to an emergency call at the corner of Andora and Rush Roads around 11:30 p.m., the station reported.

Carrollton Fire Chief Shane Thomas said the family got home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, started a fire in the stove and went to bed, according to the Canton Repository.

The father woke to the smell of smoke and the parents quickly made their way to the first and called for Aiden to escape through a window, WJW reported. He was unable to escape and lost his life in the fire.

The Carrollton Fire Department took to social media to express their condolences.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the McNutt family while they navigate through their tragic loss. Beyond words,” the fire department said.

