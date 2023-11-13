Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Trotwood early Monday morning.

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched just before 5:40 a.m. to the 8100 block of W. Third Street on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the fire was coming from the left side of the house.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage and if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

