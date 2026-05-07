Behavioral health center working to find beds for those affected by shelters’ closing

SPRINGFIELD — A behavioral health center in Clark County is working to get resources to people who need them before the end of the month, when Shelter Inc. is expected to close.

Autumn Behavioral Health Center is working to provide shelter in Springfield, expanding beyond the behavioral center located on Home Road.

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The Director of Recovery and Housing for Autumn House, Lauren Dodge, said this is brand-new for Springfield.

“We were doing mostly primary care in Springfield, and now we’re going to be more comprehensive,” said Dodge.

Autumn House has a men’s shelter that is located on Limestone Street.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was able to tour the inside of the shelter.

“We have fully stocked fridges. We do transportation. We do anything that someone really needs to get back on their feet,” said Dodge.

The director is working to find shelter for couples, women, and families.

“We’re trying to move a little bit quicker than we usually do, just because of that major need. That’s happening with the shelters’ closings,” said Dodge.

Shelter Inc., the primary provider for emergency shelter services, is shutting down May 30.

Autumn House is bracing for a large increase in demand for shelter.

Dodge has been working fast to get resources available and to spread the word about Autumn House to the community by posting flyers around Springfield and on social media.

“I was really, really happy to have all the community support. I mean, they’re sharing it, and nobody said anything but, ‘we’re really glad you’re here,” she said.

Dodge said now she can help find a free bed for women and couples now.

On Autumn House’s website, there is a network of shelters listed, which show more than 60 beds that are available.

“If you know any of those people that are about to be displaced at Shelter Inc or anywhere, please reach out to us. And even if it’s not with us, we could be really happy to get them housed,” said Doge.

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