‘Phenomenal;’ Historical biplanes to take to the skies this weekend

TROY — This weekend, 1940′s era biplanes will take to the skies over the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz took a ride in one of the planes and learned that it’s more than just a cool ride on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Marla Boone has been flying planes since she was 24.

“It’s all I ever wanted to do,” Boone said.

But she has been the caretaker of a UPF-7 plane for three years. The plane is 83 years old, built September 14, 1941.

“Obviously, it’s been restored, the engine’s been rebuilt,” Boone said.

And flying the plane is what Boone loves to do.

