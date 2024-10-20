PFAS-free foam used to contain underground fire in Dayton, fire department says

DAYTON — Firefighters had to use PFAS-free foam to contain the underground fire that led to the evacuation of the Reibold Building on Wednesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday Dayton police and fire were called to the 100 block of South Main Street for reports of smoke and flames.

Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from an underground electrical vault near the intersection of Main Street and E. Fifth Street.

AES was required to the scene to shut down power in the surrounding areas, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Fire Department.

The Reibold Building was evacuated and several streets were closed as a precaution.

The fire persisted in the underground vault and crews attempted to extinguish the fire with water and dry chemical extinguishers, which were unsuccessful.

After consultation with environmental officials and senior fire officials on the scene, crews made the decision to apply PFAS-free foam to the burning area, the spokesperson said.

The foam solution quickly contained the fire. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately three and a half hours before the scene was turned over to AES.

The streets and nearby areas were later reopened and people were given the all-clear to return to the Reibold Building on Thursday.

AES brought in an Environmental Remediation contractor to remove the used foam and any other contaminants from the underground vault, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

