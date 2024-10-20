Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Clark County Saturday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to Old Columbus Road in Springfield Township, Clark County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary Investigation revealed that a motorcycle with a single rider was traveling southbound on Old Columbus Road near Columbus Road when it went left of center.

It then went off the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign, and struck a tree.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

The rider was taken to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

