Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Clark County Saturday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 previously reported that around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to Old Columbus Road in Springfield Township, Clark County on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Thought it was a war zone’ Neighbors shocked to learn man shot, killed by police near Dayton park
- 1 dead, 2 flown to hospital after head-on crash in Champaign County
- At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
The preliminary Investigation revealed that a motorcycle with a single rider was traveling southbound on Old Columbus Road near Columbus Road when it went left of center.
It then went off the left side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign, and struck a tree.
The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
The rider was taken to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]