Person wins $150K off of Powerball ticket in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — One person is $150,000 richer after buying a Powerball ticket.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Saturday night’s drawing one person in Akron, Ohio won $150,000 with 4 out of 5 winning numbers, the Powerball and the Powerplay.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning ticket was bought at Acme Fresh Market in Akron Ohio.

The winning numbers were 5,14, 20, 41, and 57 and the Powerball was 6, according to the Powerball Website. The powerplay was equivalent to 3x.

No one won the jackpot which was estimated to be $371 million.

The next drawing will be Monday, Oct 14 with an estimated jackpot of $388 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



