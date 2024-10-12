Possible ‘prank’ prompts water rescue response at Great Miami River

DAYTON — A possible “prank” prompted a water rescue response at the Great Miami River in Dayton on Saturday, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

MetroParks crews and Dayton fire and rescue crews were called to RiverScape MetroPark, at 111 E Monument Avenue, for a water rescue around 5:25 p.m.

First responders originally responded to the area on reports of a welfare check around 5:03 p.m., the dispatch supervisor said.

The Wright-Patt Air Force Base dive team was called to respond but was canceled shortly after.

Police and fire crews began clearing the scene after learning the report was not credible around 6 p.m.

