1 person dead, at least 9 injured after shooting near TSU during homecoming weekend

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — One person is dead and at least nine others are injured after a shooting near the Tennessee State University campus during homecoming weekend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, WKRN reported.

Jefferson Street had reopened about 20 minutes before the shooting, the Nashville news station reported, and TSU’s homecoming crowd had begun to thin out but the parking lots were still full.

Five people were transported to the hospital by private vehicles and five others by medics, Nashville news station WTVF reported.

MNPD Public Information Officer Brooke Reese confirmed that one of the victims died of their injuries during a police briefing shortly before 7:15 p.m., WKRN reported.

The Police department later shared via the social media platform X that the deceased victim was identified as a 24-year-old man.

Three of the victims were juveniles and were not in critical condition. MNPD officials said one of the suspects involved in the gunfire was taken to the hospital, according to the post.

The Nashville Fire Department was in the area for outreach as a part of the homecoming festivities, WTVF reported.

NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney said the department was able to react quickly to assist the gunshot victims. One NFD member was transferred for a non-gunshot-related medical issue, WTVF reported.

MNPD Commander Anthony McClain said the shooting was not a direct reflection on TSU itself and is believed to be “kind of a sidebar to the celebration.”, WKRN reported.

In a police briefing at 9 p.m., police released more details on the victims, saying that there was a 55-year-old woman in critical condition, WKRN reported.

A 44-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 23-year-old man were also injured. A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were identified as the three juveniles injured. All victims, except for the 24-year-old who died and the 55-year-old in critical condition, are expected to recover, WKRN reported.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

