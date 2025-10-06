Person still missing after fire rips through home; Firefighter hurt after explosion

JEFFERSON TWP. — The occupant of a Jefferson Twp. home is unaccounted for and a firefighter was hurt while battling a large house fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called to the home on Dayton-Liberty Road near South Snyder Road just before 2 p.m. First crews on the scene found flames were shooting from the windows and doors, Jefferson Twp. Fire Chief Gregory Wilcox told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins.

While battling the fire an explosion injured a Jefferson Twp. firefighter, sending him to the hospital, as reported by Jenkins on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“Something blew up, exploded, something came out of the house and hit him in the chest,” Wilcox said.

The firefighter, who was not identified, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in fair condition.

Neighbors told firefighters a person lives in the house, however that person remains unaccounted for. The damage to the house forced firefighters to battle the blaze defensively and from the outside the house.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

An emergency demolition of the house will be ordered once the investigator finishes inside the house and turns the house back over to the fire department, Wilcox said. Wilcox also noted the house did not have electricity or water service.

Firefighters from several departments including Dayton, Trotwood, Farmersville, New Lebanon, and Moraine all responded to the scene.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

