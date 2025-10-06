Rain, significantly cooler air on the way

DAYTON, OH — Get ready for some big changes across the Miami Valley! The first big cold front of the fall season is quickly approaching. The first thing we’ll notice is rain. A good bit is expected to fall between tonight and Tuesday evening. As the rain exits, cooler air will start to arrive.

We need the rain badly across the Valley with moderate drought still in place. With this system, a solid .5″ to 2″ of rain appears likely. Heaviest totals will likely occur across the southern half of the area. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather appears unlikely.

The chilly air will become the main talker once the rain exits. We’re looking at 60s for highs Wednesday through Friday. Thursday and Friday mornings will have lows near 40 degrees in Dayton. Some patchy frost may even be possible across our northern communities Friday morning with lows there in the upper 30s. These temperatures will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt since late May.