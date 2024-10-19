Person seriously injured after being hit by car

HARRISON TWP. — A person was hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday morning.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Free Pike and W. Siebenthaler Avenue in Harrison Twp.
The person was crossing the road and failed to yield, causing them to be hit by a Chrysler 200 that had a green light.
The person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.
