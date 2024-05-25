Person reportedly stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was reportedly stabbed in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported in the area of Riverside Drive and E. Fairview Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

One person, only identified as a female, reported being stabbed, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The severity of her injury and if she was taken to the hospital is currently unknown.

It’s also unknown if anyone was taken into custody.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

