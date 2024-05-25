Car runs into building in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A car ran into a building in Riverside Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Valley Pike and Pleasant Valley Avenue around 10:06 a.m.

The car ran into a building that used to have a business in it, but is currently vacant, according to dispatchers.

No one was injured in the crash.

We’re working to learn what caused this crash and will provide updates as we learn more.

