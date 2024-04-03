Person killed after being hit by train in Dayton identified

DAYTON — A man who died after being hit by a train in Dayton earlier this week has been identified.

Steven W. Flitton, 41, was identified Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>> Person killed after being hit by train in Dayton; investigation underway

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were dispatched at around 5:57 a.m. on Monday to N. Keowee Street near the intersection of E. Monument Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

A spokesperson for CSX confirmed with News Center 7 that a CSX train came into contact with a person, Flitton, on the railroad tracks and he died from their injuries.

There were no injuries to the train crew, the spokesperson said.

The case remains under investigation.

