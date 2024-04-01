Officers, medics on scene after person hit near train crossing in Dayton

DAYTON — Several police officers and medics have responded after a person was hit near a train crossing in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched at around 5:57 a.m. to N. Keowee Street near the intersection of E. Monument Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a person may have been hit by a train, but that has not yet been confirmed by News Center 7.

We reached out the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch for more information but told us they responded to reports of pedestrian strike.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is at the scene and working to learn more information.

Video and photos from the scene show that a train has stopped at the location.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

