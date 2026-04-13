People in Miami Valley concerned about rising gas prices after US-Iran peace negotiations fall apart

MIAMI VALLEY — People in the Miami Valley are worried about the impacts the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could have on gas prices.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the war against Iran enters its 7th week, and rising gas prices continue to impact Miami Valley drivers.

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After peace negotiations broke down over the weekend, President Trump ordered the US Navy to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command announced that the blockade on all Iranian ports will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Here in the Miami Valley, drivers have watched gas prices increase over the last seven weeks.

A local caregiver told News Center 7 that she’s trying to adjust to the high gas prices.

“I would hope that the prices would steady and go low, but I really sincerely believe they’re gonna go up before they go down again,” Marie Carpenter said.

This morning, gas at the Quik Trip on Edwin C Moses is at $3.82 a gallon.

Jared Pincin, an Associate Economics Professor at Cedarville University, said he believed that a peace agreement could decrease prices.

“This is the key part. If ships are able to make their way through without any sort of danger, we’ll see oil prices and gasoline prices fall,” Pincin said.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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