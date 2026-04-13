Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

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Around 2:43 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Haviland Ave on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that crews encountered heavy fire upon arrival.

The dispatch sergeant could not confirm whether the house was vacant or not.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

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