‘People drive crazy;’ Drivers talk about road conditions after snow coats Miami Valley

DAYTON — Several inches of snow covered the Miami Valley on Sunday.
As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, drivers said they’re concerned about the road conditions overnight, with the potential of a refreeze.
“I don’t like driving in the snow. People drive crazy, they don’t drive normal,” DeJana Smith said.
Smith and her friend Rion Freeman were out and about on Sunday to celebrate Freeman’s birthday.
“Woke up though this morning, looked outside and seen the snow, like what the heck,” Freeman said.
The pair took Interstate 75 South out of Dayton. They said they didn’t have any problems.
“The main roads are clear. They did a good job with that,” Smith said.
ODOT crews told News Center 7 that they have at least 100 crews out on the roads across the Miami Valley.
News Center 7 watched as plows went in and out of their service stations, grabbing more salt to thaw the snow and ice.
Across Ohio, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said there are around 1,000 plows out around 10 p.m.
We will continue to follow the winter weather and the impacts it has on roadways.
