‘People drive crazy;’ Drivers talk about road conditions after snow coats Miami Valley

DAYTON — Several inches of snow covered the Miami Valley on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, drivers said they’re concerned about the road conditions overnight, with the potential of a refreeze.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I don’t like driving in the snow. People drive crazy, they don’t drive normal,” DeJana Smith said.

Smith and her friend Rion Freeman were out and about on Sunday to celebrate Freeman’s birthday.

“Woke up though this morning, looked outside and seen the snow, like what the heck,” Freeman said.

The pair took Interstate 75 South out of Dayton. They said they didn’t have any problems.

“The main roads are clear. They did a good job with that,” Smith said.

ODOT crews told News Center 7 that they have at least 100 crews out on the roads across the Miami Valley.

News Center 7 watched as plows went in and out of their service stations, grabbing more salt to thaw the snow and ice.

Across Ohio, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said there are around 1,000 plows out around 10 p.m.

We will continue to follow the winter weather and the impacts it has on roadways.

0 of 74 Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow in the Miami Valley (iWitness 7) Snow covers the Miami Valley Belle the cow from Bellbrook. Photo courtesy of Terril Wuebben Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Wilberforce from Angela Graham Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Dayton from Marsha Coleman Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Families sledding in Sidney Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Miamisburg from Terry Stump Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Beavercreek Twp. from Jane Miller Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Springfield from Nicole Karns Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Dayton from Lou Ann Sharp Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Families sledding in Sidney Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Sidney from Tameya Keeran Show showers cover the Miami Valley Walley and his granddaughter, Charlie, outside in the snow in Fairborn Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in New Weston from Melissa Schmitz Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Dayton from Charlene Wheeler Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Springfield from Nicole Karns Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Families sledding in Sidney Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in the Miami Valley from Tresa Marcum Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Sugarcreek Twp. from Greg Hassler Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Springfield from Gayla Show showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Springfield from Nicole Karns Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in New Carlisle from Jenny Kiss Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Franklin from Teresa Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Fairborn from Wally Harrison Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Greenville from Dawn Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Dayton from Christine Hedrick Snow showers cover the Miami Valley Snow in Franklin from Teresa Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Xenia Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Troy Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Troy Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Troy Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow plows out in Sidney Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Xenia Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Sidney Snow covers Miami Valley Snow in Oakwood

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group