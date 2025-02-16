Driver leaves scene after crashing into Ohio snow plow

OHIO — A snow plow was hit while clearing roads in Ohio on Sunday, according to a social media post from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in ODOT’s District 3, which is in North Central Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

This district serves Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland and Wayne counties.

According to ODOT, a driver rear-ended the snow plow and then left the scene of the crash.

The plow driver was not injured in the crash.

“We are all in a hurry, but during a snow and ice event, road conditions can change quickly,” the post said.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said this is the 36th plow hit this winter.

Drivers are asked to stay alert while its snowing and to give snow plows space to do their jobs.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time. Heavy snow is difficult to keep up with, so plan ahead and allow for extra travel time during and immediately after snow events,” the post said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group