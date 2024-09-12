People asked to limit water use in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — A local city has asked people to limit how much water they use.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Bellbrook has requested that people stop watering their lawns as drought conditions continue to get worse.

News Center 7 stopped by Bellbrook Wednesday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

Add Unordered list of 3 trending stories for whio.com

The city is not in a drought restriction but wants to be proactive since there is not a lot of rain in the forecast.

It wants people to avoid things like washing their cars, watering their lawns, and recreational water use.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



