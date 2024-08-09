PD, city officials remain tight-lipped on criminal allegations made against multiple Dayton officers

DAYTON — Several Dayton Police officers are reassigned after accusations of potential criminal misconduct and both city and department leaders are remaining silent.

The department announced on Thursday that an undisclosed number of officers were transferred to non-enforcement duties in light of “allegations that may be criminal.”

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went to the police department on Friday, hoping the police chief, deputy chief, or a commanding officer might be willing to share more details of what they discovered to force an outside investigation. He was told no one was available to talk.

On Thursday, News Center 7 was told they would have no additional comments beyond their original announcement.

On Friday, we did obtain the letter sent by Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal asking the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Superintendent for help.

