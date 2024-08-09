Multiple police officers under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct

DAYTON — Multiple police officers are under investigation for alleged criminal misconduct, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has spent his day working to get answers from the department and investigators on the allegations and details surrounding the officers. He’ll have a new report LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> Police chief arrested while off-duty at Champaign County Fair

The police department was made aware of allegations that may be criminal against multiple officers, the spokesperson said. Those officers have been transferred to non-enforcement duties until an investigation is completed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the police department contacted an outside agency to conduct a criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed the agency was requested by the department to investigate criminal allegations against employees.

>> Police sergeant on unpaid leave following sentencing connected to sex investigation

“BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

An independent administrative investigation will also be conducted.

>> Police chief arrested while off-duty at county fair; Mayor issues statement on his arrest

“The Dayton Police Department takes all misconduct allegations very seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, fairness, and respect,” the spokesperson said. “The department will ensure we maintain adequate resources to respond to all calls for service.”

Additional details have not been released. News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

DPD was made aware of allegations that may be criminal against multiple officers. In light of these allegations, the officers have been transferred to non-enforcement duties until an investigation is completed. pic.twitter.com/F8bnb2JEdV — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 8, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group