Paycor Stadium to host high school football regional final

CINCINNATI — Paycor Stadium will host a high school football regional final on Friday night.

The Division I Region 4 final between Elder and St. Xavier High Schools was originally scheduled to be played at Beacon Stadium in Mason.

The stadium has a 7,000 capacity and tickets sold out online in about an hour, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Paycor Stadium will make an incremental 20,000 tickets available for sale, according to a Cincinnati Bengals spokesperson.

“We would like to thank the Hamilton County Commissioners and the Cincinnati Bengals for their efforts to make it possible for this game to be played at Paycor Stadium,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “This will be a special game for the teams and communities, and now more fans will be able to see the game. We thank Mason High School for being a great host school for the OHSAA and for their understanding.”

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

WCPO said that this will be the 110th meeting between Elder and St. Xavier.

It will be the eighth postseason meeting. The winner advances to the state semifinals on Nov. 28.

All tickets purchased for the original host site at Mason High School will still be valid.

Tickets for the event will be available starting at 10 a.m.

