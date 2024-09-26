Patchy fog forces school district to open 2 hours late in Mercer County

MIAMI VALLEY — A local school district will start classes late due to patchy fog on Thursday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Morando continues to monitor conditions including our next best chance for rain LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Celina City Schools wrote on social media that they are on a two-hour delay this morning.

The district said this is due to areas of patchy dense fog.

We will update this story.

