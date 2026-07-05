Part of U.S. 35 closed due to high water in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies closed part of a busy road in Preble County due to high water on Saturday.

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U.S. 35 is closed between Quinn and Stover Roads after heavy rain moved through the area, according to Preble County dispatchers.

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Dispatchers did not say if any other roads were closed.

Heavy rain and high water also impacted Fourth of July celebrations in Preble County, according to a previous report.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee said in a social media post that there was flooding at Twin Valley Schools and State Route 503.

An iWitness7 reporter sent photos of high water at Twin Valley Schools.

We will continue to follow this story.

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