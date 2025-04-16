Part of home damaged from early morning fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN — A portion of a home sustained damage following an early morning fire in Warren County.

Franklin firefighters responded around midnight to the 500 block of Alvin Court on initial reports of a house fire.

iWitness7 reporter David Schmidt sent us photos and videos.

It shows flames in the back of the home as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the home sustained significant damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

Alvin Court house fire in Franklin Photo contributed by David Schmidt (iWitness7 reporter) (David Schmidt (iWitness7 reporter) /David Schmidt (iWitness7 reporter))

