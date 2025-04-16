36-year-old man arrested after hours-long standoff near Miami University

OXFORD, Butler County — A 36-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff near Miami University on Tuesday, according to Oxford Division of Police Chief John Jones.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Oxford police responded to an apartment at W High Street after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend got in without her knowledge.

Jones identified the suspect as 36-year-old Harrison Hooks Jr.

Police tried getting into the apartment but learned that Hooks used deadbolts to lock the doors.

Hooks allegedly wouldn’t negotiate with officers at the door, according to Jones.

The Butler County Regional SWAT Team, Miami University Police and the Oxford Township Police were called to the scene to help.

Crisis negotiators tried to talk to Hooks, but they got no response.

Authorities continued to use commands and eventually used gas, but Hooks did not surrender, according to Jones.

A K9 from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was used to take Hooks into custody at 9:30 p.m.

Jones said medics took Hooks to an area hospital for injuries from the dog bite and exposure to gas.

No one else was injured in this incident.

Jones said Hooks was recently released from prison and is currently on parole.

Charges against Hooks are pending and this incident remains under investigation.

