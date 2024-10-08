Parents concerned after school district warns of possible exposure to whooping cough

OAKWOOD — A Miami Valley district let parents know their child may have been exposed to a dangerous disease.

Erinn Prilo is a parent of a kindergartener and second-grader at Oakwood City School District.

She said she was surprised to hear a case of whooping cough, or Pertussis, was confirmed in the district.

“When I tell you I’m surprised because I know there’s a vaccine for it. So actually, I’m very surprised that people wouldn’t vaccinate their kids and then we wouldn’t have that,” Prilo said.

