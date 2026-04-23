Painted Piano Project returning for another year in Troy

TROY — A street piano project will once again return to downtown Troy this year.

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Troy’s Planning Commission approved the placement of eight pianos for the Painted Pianos Project, the city announced on Thursday.

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“Eight fantastic artists are working on decorating these pianos, which will be placed after the Strawberry Festival,” the city wrote in a social media post.

This year’s design themes focus on celebrating America’s 250th birthday and reflecting themes of America250-Ohio. Those themes are:

Ohio’s First and Originals

Ohio Entertains and Creates - Music, Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Literature

Ohio Moves - Transportation

Ohio Outdoors - Exploring Ohio’s Natural Resources

Ohio Grows - Food and Farms

Ohio Serves - Remembering Veterans, First Responders, and Frontline Heroes

After being placed on June 8, the pianos will remain on display through Sept. 1.

The program debuted in 2021 and is now a biennial celebration for Troy.

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