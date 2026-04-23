Area police chief fired after investigation into ‘ineffective’ leadership

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is now looking for a new police chief.

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The city manager fired Teresa Theetge.

This comes after a third-party investigation released a report last month calling Theetge an “ineffective leader,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

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The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police called Theetge’s firing a “poor decision.”

Mayor Aftab Pureval said he “fully” supports City Manager Sheryl Long’s decision to dismiss the chief.

Theetge has 10 days to appeal.

She has been with the department for more than 35 years.

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