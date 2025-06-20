Over 3K outages remain following Wednesday’s powerful storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands remain without power in the Miami Valley after Wednesday’s powerful storms.

As of 12:50 p.m., over 1,400 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

AES Ohio said on social media Thursday that they expect full restoration by Saturday.

“Many of the remaining outages involve one or two customers per location, and each one requires assessment and repairs, which takes time,” they said.

Crews continue to work to restore the remaining 5,800 customers without power. Today’s winds, with gusts up to 28 mph, contributed to an average of 24 new outages per hour, primarily caused by trees and branches down on lines.



We anticipate restoring power to 95% of affected… pic.twitter.com/ABZXxJSADb — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) June 19, 2025

Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:

Butler County- 1

Clark County- 18

Clinton County- 8

Greene County- 357

Logan County- 30

Mercer County- 2

Miami County- 14

Montgomery County- 936

Preble County- 90

Warren County- 12

Some Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

Butler County- 14

Montgomery County- 2

Warren County- 9

Over 1,600 Ohio Edison customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

Clark County- 1,603

Greene County - 47

