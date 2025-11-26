Thousands without power in Montgomery County after wind knocks down power line

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Montgomery County early Wednesday.
As of 12:15 a.m. 2,968 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES Outage Map.
The outage appears to be concentrated in the Harrison Township and Trotwood area.
An AES Ohio spokesperson said the outage is caused by a line knocked down by winds in the area of Shiloh Springs and North Union Road.
Crews are on scene working to restore power.
