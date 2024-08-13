Over 2,000 pounds of meth hidden in celery at farmer’s market

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into the state.

It’s the largest-ever seizure of meth made by the DEA in Atlanta, and the third largest nationwide in 2024, according to our news partners at WSB-TV.

WSB spoke to DEA agents who said a cartel recently smuggled the load across the border in a 16-wheeler.

The agents got information that led them to a farmer’s market.

“This was contained in a cover load of celery,” DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy said. “It was hiding in the celery. Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store.”

The DEA has not traced the origin of the seizure.

“The wholesale value of this is over $3 million. The significance is that this is an unbelievable amount of drugs to be shipped at one time. It also shows the confidence of the cartel behind this,” Murphy said.

The DEA has not tested the meth yet to see if it’s been tainted with fentanyl, but Murphy said it’s unlikely.

