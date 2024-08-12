Former area city manager charged after allegedly soliciting a minor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The former city manager of Milford was charged after allegedly soliciting a minor in Montgomery County, according to a spokesperson from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

Michael Doss was charged in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas with one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony on Monday.

A Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force undercover investigation found that Doss allegedly attempted to buy sex from a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl, according to the spokesperson.

Doss resigned from his role as Milford city manager, in Clermont County, after he was confronted about the allegations.

According to the spokesperson, additional charges are anticipated in this case.

Doss is not listed in the Montgomery County Jail records.

The task force is formed under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and is led by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It includes resources from the Butler Township Police Department, Oakwood Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

We will continue to follow this story.













