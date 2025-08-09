OSHP responds to emergency plane landing in Clark County

NEW CARLISLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has responded to an emergency plane landing in Clark County.

State troopers received the call after 3:35 p.m. about an aircraft landing in a field at Brubaker and Whitefish Courts on Saturday.

Sgt. Bishop told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that a person flying a plane lost power and landed in the field. OSHP is citing a mechanical issue.

The flight was coming from the New Carlisle Airport. The pilot planned on flying around and landed back at the same airport.

They have a company to tow it back to the new Carlisle airport.

No injuries or damage were reported.

We will continue to update this story.

