State troopers increase enforcement on busy holiday weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Travelers across the country have started making their way to their Thanksgiving destinations. AAA says today is one of the busiest days on the road.

By afternoon on Wednesday, parking lots and highways saw an increase in traffic, compared to a regular Wednesday.

“Definitely busy, there are a lot of people out and about. The stores are really busy. Everybody’s trying to do their last-minute things,” said Marty Robinson from Huber Heights.

Between now and Sunday night, more Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be on the road more than normal.

Lt. Dallas Root with OSHP said they will be focused on excessive speeders.

“Our biggest priority is just to be present so people see us, but also we’re taking care of the aggressive drivers,” said Root.

Root said drivers will be pushing the limit, driving 20 miles per hour or over, which can be dangerous.

Impaired and distracted drivers also pose a danger to other drivers.

Root said drivers who are distracted by their phones or some other screen in the car tend to show the same driving behaviors as someone drunk behind the wheel.

“Things like excessive or slow speed, you know, inability to navigate around curves, inability to maintain their lane. Maybe they’re drifting left to center, or they’re, you know, they’re drifting into the berm,” said Root.

It’s extra work for troopers to make sure drivers reach their destination safely.

