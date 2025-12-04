Organization at local university says graffiti has targeted minorities on campus

OXFORD — A Jewish organization on Miami University’s Campus says they have been facing racist and antisemitic graffiti that is targeting minorities on campus since September.

The hateful messages have been appearing in residence halls, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Hillel, a Jewish organization, said in an email that the graffiti has appeared in a resident hall bathroom, hallway, and on students’ doors.

The organization said that they have been in communication with Miami University leadership, such as the Dean of Students, the Office of Residence Life, and the Miami University Police Department.

“We are working collaboratively to ensure swift action, accountability, and protection for the students who are most affected,” said Hillel.

They said they are demanding that the university implement antisemitism training and education in all the residence halls.

Hillel said they will continue to prioritize supporting and protecting, and advocating for Jewish students on campus.

“We are providing support to impacted students, elevating their concerns to the university and ensuring they are not navigating these moments alone,” said Hillel.

The email does not say which residence halls were affected.

