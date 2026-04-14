Opossum rescued from hoarding situation released back into wilderness

DAYTON — An opossum that was rescued from a hoarding situation in Dayton has been released back into the wilderness.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 31 cats, one dog, and one opossum from a home in the 1000 block of Old Orchard Avenue on Jan. 16.

“It was probably one of the worst environmental situations we have found animals in, and many of the animals didn’t survive. So the ones that did are now in our care and are being cared for properly,” Humane Society of Greater Dayton CEO Brian Weltge said.

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Inside the house, agents found trash and feces piling up, no running water, and several dead animals.

Almost three months later, the opossum named Ophelia has recovered, the Humane Society said.

At the time of the rescue, Ophelia was transferred to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for specialized care.

This past weekend, she was released back into the wild.

“It’s hard to put into words what a moment like this means. From a cramped, dirty cage to the freedom of the outdoors, Ophelia’s journey is a quiet but powerful reminder of why this work matters so much. Every life deserves a chance, no matter how small or unexpected,” the Humane Society said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the owner, Gale Liebrock, was arrested on animal cruelty and neglect, concealed carry of a weapon, obstructing official business, and falsification charges.

“This gentleman needs help. And so, hopefully, through the court system, he’s going to get the help that he needs so that there’s not a repeat of this. And again, this is a very serious condition that the animals were in, and also, this didn’t happen overnight,” Weltge said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Gale Leibrock (Montgomery County Jail)

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