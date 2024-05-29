Opinions mixed about drug recovery facility moving into Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — People said they are worried about their safety after they learned a drug recovery center would be moving into their neighborhood.

OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people experiencing substance use disorders and combating the growing drug epidemic in America plans to build Hopeland House, its first recovery house in the Carillon neighborhood of Dayton.

The house will be open to adults 18 and older who are in recovery from substance use disorders.

