Drug use recovery nonprofit to expand services, introduce recovery house in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A new drug use recovery house is coming to a Dayton neighborhood early next year.

OneFifteen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people experiencing substance use disorders and combating the growing drug epidemic in America plans to build Hopeland House, its first recovery house in the Carillon neighborhood of Dayton.

OneFifteen, founded in 2019, has a campus on Hopeland Street in Dayton that serves the residents of Montgomery County.

Hopeland House will be located a few blocks away from the OneFifteen campus and is set to open in early 2025, according to OneFifteen’s website.

“Hopeland House embodies OneFifteen’s commitment to comprehensive recovery solutions, offering a supportive residence that integrates seamlessly with our broader treatment ecosystem,” the organization stated on its website.

The Recovery House is intended to offer a “stable and supportive environment for individuals transitioning from more intensive addiction treatment programs or those who require continued support in their recovery journey.”

The house will be open to adults 18 and older who are in recovery from substance use disorders.

The house is a part of OneFifteen’s plan to expand it’s services in 2024.

