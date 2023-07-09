Opening day of Montgomery County Fair kicks off weeklong events

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The 171st Montgomery County Fair kicked off in the Miami Valley Sunday.

The opening ceremony began at noon and crowds immediately began to filter in.

The fair runs from today through Saturday, July 15.

This year there was a chance for fairgoers to give back.

4-H and FFA families and friends were asked to help the junior fair board donate to the Dayton Foodbank.

Items included perishable foods, toilet paper, soap, bottled water, and more.

The food drive is part of several Ohio counties competing to see which junior food board can donate the most items.

Sunday’s main event was truck and tractor pulls.

Fairgoers can see live performances, enjoy all kinds of fair food, rids on the new Ferris wheel and check out all different kinds of animals.

Ella Hawkins, 10, was getting her alpacas Thelma and Dusty ready to show.

This is her third year at the fair and she said a lot of work goes into getting her alpacas ready.

“You have to get them used to people because this is one of their first times at the fair and you have to walk them, give them treats, so that way they know what fair is and you have to constantly give them hay and fresh bedding and fresh water,” Hawkins said.

News Center 7 watched as ride inspectors arrived at the fair and checked out all the rides.

