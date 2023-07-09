Montgomery County Fair begins today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Fair kicks off today.

Opening ceremonies begin at noon in the entertainment tent.

This year marks the fair’s 171st year.

Today’s events include the Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association Truck/Tractor Pulls, as well as performances by the Cincinnati Circus and the Authorized Personnel Band.

The fair runs from today through Saturday, July 15.

A full list of events can be found here.

