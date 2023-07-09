6 men break into victim’s Dayton home, shoots victim twice in back

DAYTON — A man was shot twice in the back after six men broke into the victim’s Dayton home Sunday overnight.

Dayton Police were alerted to a shooting in the 10 block of Sherman Street at 2:53 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

A preliminary investigation found that six men broke into a man’s home and eventually shot the victim in the back twice. The severity of the injuries were unknown at the time of reporting. Medics responded to the scene to treat the victim.

The suspects left the scene in an unknown direction before officers arrived, prompting a search of the nearby area. Dayton Police contacted Kettering Police for K-9 units to help with the search.

Dispatch was unable to provide any descriptive information about the suspects as investigators were still looking into who could have possibly broken into the home and later shot the victim.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out to the department for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.

