Opening date set for popular restaurant that moved from downtown Dayton to suburbs

CENTERVILLE — A popular bar and restaurant announced when its new location will open.

Mudlick Tap House will have a soft opening on July 31 for its new location at 110 W Franklin Street in Centerville.

The soft opening was initially scheduled for July 29, but it was pushed back due to some final logistical adjustments, a spokesperson from the restaurant said.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm for our new location,” said Jennifer Williams, Co-Owner of Mudlick Tap House. “While we experienced a short delay, we’re incredibly excited to welcome guests starting July 31 and to kick things off with events that give back to organizations we truly care about.”

The announcement comes just days after the downtown Dayton location closed.

Mudlick Tap House has been a downtown Dayton staple since 2017, but the owners previously told News Center 7 that they believe moving to the suburbs is better for business.

The restaurant will benefit three local non-profit organizations during the three-week soft opening, the spokesperson said.

Week one will benefit SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, week two will benefit Camp Joy, and week three will benefit HoofPrints Ohio.

The spokesperson said the downtown Dayton location is now booking private events through the end of 2025.

