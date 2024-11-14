One hospitalized after fire at rehabilitation center in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a rehabilitation center in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Dayton fire crews were called to The R.I.T.E House at 828 Dennison Avenue around 4 p.m.

Fire crews told News Center 7 that one person was taken to the hospital to get checked out for smoke inhalation.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Dayton fire trucks and damage on the second story.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

