OHSAA schools begin voting on NIL changes

High schools around the Miami Valley and across Ohio are deciding whether they should let high school athletes make money off their name and image.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s John Bedell has how this vote could impact that legal fight LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.
Wayne High School Wideout Jamier Brown helped the Warriors clinch a big playoff win.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crews battle large fire in Piqua neighborhood; neighbors report hearing explosion
- 3 dead, 2 hurt following Ohio house fire
- Mass food distribution set for this week in Montgomery County
His big victory in court a few weeks ago means every high school athlete in Ohio can temporarily make name, image, and likeness money.
His family is looking to score a more long-term court order in the case.
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group