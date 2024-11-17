OHSAA announces high school football regional finals sites, schedules

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) released the sites and schedules for the high school regional finals.

Many area high schools are still alive and several regions across the Miami Valley will host the games. We will have highlights and scores Friday on News Center 7 at 11:00.

All games will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. The winners advance to the state semifinals.

Ten area high schools are still alive, including those in Montgomery, Greene, Shelby, Logan, Auglaize, and Mercer counties.

The higher seeds are the designated home team. The matchups include:

Division I Region 2

No. 8 Wayne vs No. 2 Centerville- Welcome Stadium (Dayton)

Division III Region 12

No. 4 London vs No. 3 Bellbrook- Springfield High School (Springfield)

Division IV Region 16

No. 10 Archbishop Alter vs No. 5 Taft- Monroe High School (Monroe)

Division V Region 20

No. 5 Indian Lake vs No. 2 West Liberty Salem- Piqua High School (Piqua)

Division VI Region 24

No. 3 Anna vs No. 1 Coldwater- Sidney High School (Sidney)

Division VII Region 28

No. 2 Minster vs No. 1 Marion Local- Wapakoneta High School (Wapakoneta)

Later this week, OHSAA will announce the bracket pairings for the state semifinals which will take place on Nov. 29.

The state finals will be on Dec. 5-7 in Canton.

